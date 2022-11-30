White Goods, Durables - Expect Weak Q3 FY23E With Softer Consumer Offtake After Diwali: ICICI Securities
Reduction in trade inventory of fans due to shift to BEE norms; however, we model the inventory-in-trade to recover by H1 CY23
ICICI Securities Report
We expect the white goods and durables sector to report weak revenues in Q3 FY23E due to:
post Diwali slowdown in consumer offtake due to steep price hikes, inflationary pressures and higher interest rates;
reduction in trade inventory of fans due to shift to BEE norms; however, we model the inventory-in-trade to recover by H1 CY23; and
lower revenues from cables and wires due to price corrections.
We also model Ebitda margins to be weaker ahead due to:
higher raw material prices (though input prices have corrected from peak in H1 CY22, they remain higher YoY); and
impact of negative operating leverage due to lower sales of fans and cables and wires.
Despite our pessimism in the near term, we remain structurally positive on the sector.
