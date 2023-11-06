Whirlpool of India Q2 Results Review - Muted Consumer Demand Impacts Growth, Margin: Centrum Broking

Whirlpool of India Ltd.’s consolidated revenue fell 6% YoY to Rs 15.2 billion, 13% below our estimate. Excluding Elica sales of Rs 1.2 billion, standalone revenue was down 6% YoY to Rs 14 billion.

Whirlpool of India could deliver only a marginal volume growth as the industry growth was flattish and competitive intensity was high. As the company had taken price cuts a couple of quarters ago to become more competitive, its revenue in value terms saw a decline amid lower realisation.

On a positive note, gross margin expanded by 290 basis points YoY / 320 bps QoQ to 33.7%, and was above 33% after a gap of seven quarters.

However, lack of operating leverage led to 18% YoY decline in consolidated Ebitda to Rs 732 million. Ebitda margin fell 70 bps YoY to 4.8% and was below our estimate of 5.7%.

Interest cost was up 105% YoY to Rs 56 million (in line with past three quarters’ range), indicating more aggressive trade terms by Whirlpool of India towards sharing financing charges (it’s a zero debt company).

Consolidated profit after tax fell 24% YoY to Rs 366 million, below our estimate of Rs 525 million. Profitability was affected due to pricing and impact of regulatory changes in CY23.

Our channel checks suggest aggressive focus by new management to re-gain market share via competitive pricing. We believe Whirlpool of India will outpace industry growth, but margin profile is unlikely to exceed 7-9%, given structural change in industry dynamics and high competition.

We cut our estimates by 7%/4% for FY24E/25E and roll over our valuations to September 2025.

Maintain 'Add' rating with a revised target of Rs 1,625 (Rs 1,500 earlier) based on 40 times H1 FY26E earnings per share.