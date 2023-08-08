Whirlpool of India Q1 Results Review - Elica Remains Strong Value Driver: ICICI Securities

While Whirlpool of India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 was muted (as expected), we note three positives-

Elica has continued to report strong revenue growth (19% YoY) led by strong product portfolio expansion and integration with supply chain of Whirlpool, In our view, Whirlpool’s Ebitda margin has likely bottomed out in H1 CY23. With correction in commodity prices, we model gradual recovery in margins ahead and Whirlpool reported 3% volume growth on consolidated basis.

Standalone business has likely reported volume decline, in our view. We cut FY24-25E earnings by 9-12% to factor in weak Q1 FY24. However, we believe the industry is likely to revive in H2 FY24 led by festival buying and favorable base.

We model Whirlpool to be beneficiary of revival in industry. Maintain 'Buy' with revised target price of Rs 1,680.