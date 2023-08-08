Whirlpool of India Q1 - New Product Launches, Price Corrections Leads To Market Share Gains: Yes Securities

Whirlpool of India Ltd.’s consolidated revenue came above ours estimates, while it was in line with the consensus estimates. Revenue declined 2.0% YoY, which was lower than the industry decline which had de-grown in high single digit to low double digit.

This decline is attributed to weak summer especially impacting refrigerators and concomitant declining entry segment markets. Margins were lower than expected on back of lower sales due to subdued market conditions and calibrated price corrective action.

We had already flagged off in our channel checks that company has taken price correction to win back the market share and has launched new refrigerators covering important portfolio gaps.

Whirlpool in its annual report of FY23 has mentioned the same in its chairman’s speech. Gross margins on consolidated basis have marginally improved as company has taken corrective pricing actions.

We expect Whirlpool to post strong revenue growth once industry stabilizes as positivity is expected in upcoming festive season. The company’s delivered volume growth of 3%, indicating market share gains. Management will continue to focus on improving profitability in the medium term.

On the Elica front recent portfolio expansion actions in the cooking category are yielding good results with Elica India revenue growing at double digits with healthy margins.

Despite near term demand headwinds, we continue to believe Whirlpool’s strong parentage, and recent action of launching new products across the range, taking calibrated price correction in refrigerators and double-digit growth in Elica will bode well for company going forward.

We maintain our estimates for FY25 reiterate 'Buy' rating with target price of Rs 1,770 valuing the stock at 42 times versus 40 times as we feel company is now starting to deliver on the revenue front.