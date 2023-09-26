What’s The G20 Bounty For India? Systematix Analysis

Relevance of G20 amid the changing geopolitics:

The G20 at the Heads of state level was born during the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 to ward off the impact of a financial crisis in the U.S. The commitment towards refraining from trade protectionism along with coordinated fiscal and monetary expansions aided the post-GFC recovery.

Many reforms of the global financial architecture were also undertaken. But the synergy in the G20 group started to fade after two-three years and it gradually got mired in geo-political matters with rising partisanship.

The commitment towards protectionism was the first casualty, epitomised by the U.S.-China trade conflict, and effort towards technology fragmentation. In the post-pandemic era, the assertion of China-Russia as a second pole in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war also created an enduring schism.

These have contributed to making the G20 forum dysfunctional. With the U.S. on the one hand looking to steer its interest toward near-shoring, and friend-shoring and China on the other gravitating towards a stronger role of the extended BRICKs group and RCEP, the G-20 is increasingly veering towards irrelevance.