Westlife Foodworld - Well Poised To Achieve Its Vision 2027 Backed By A Strong Supply Chain: Systematix
Despite near-term demand headwinds for the space, we remain confident on the structural growth story for Westlife Foodworld.
Systematix Research Report
We visited the plants and interacted with the key supply chain and input partners of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. during its supply chain familiarisation event and noted that key partners are aligned and investing in-line with the company’s ambitious Vision 2027.
Both partners are aggressively working towards optimising distribution costs and efficiencies which should help Westlife Foodworld scale rapidly without impacting margins.
Vista Processed Foods (produces frozen products for McDonalds) is well equipped to deliver quality products and impeccable service to McDonalds stores across India. Vista’s upcoming chicken capacity addition in South will aid in sufficing the growing demand for chicken-based offerings in South.
Radhakrishna Foodland (which is the distribution partner) has remained relevant for Westlife Foodworld in the supply chain ecosystem through its agile, adaptive and responsive service. Radhakrishna Foodland’s role goes beyond distribution wherein it senses demand/supply, foresees, innovates capabilities, plans and aids in fulfilling demand.
