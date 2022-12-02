Westlife Foodworld - Vision 2027 Unveiled, Healthy Growth Ahead: Motilal Oswal

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. unveiled its growth vision for CY27 (FY28) after successfully achieving its Vision 2022 as guided for in 2016 and 2017.

Vision 2027 plans indicated the management confidence on the prospects of healthy growth, led by opportunity in the quick service restaurant space and its own efforts over the next few years. It was especially useful to understand the components that will drive growth over FY23- FY28.

The strategy day also highlighted how QSR, western fast food, and organised component of the food service industry in India are expected to grow at a very healthy pace of mid-teens compound annual growth rate over the next five years.

Westlife Foodworld is in talks with McDonald’s Corporation to stagger royalty rate increases beyond FY26.