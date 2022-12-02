Westlife Foodworld - Vision 2027 Unveiled, Healthy Growth Ahead: Motilal Oswal
Vision 2027 plans indicated the management confidence on the prospects of healthy growth, led by opportunity in the QSR space.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Westlife Foodworld Ltd. unveiled its growth vision for CY27 (FY28) after successfully achieving its Vision 2022 as guided for in 2016 and 2017.
Vision 2027 plans indicated the management confidence on the prospects of healthy growth, led by opportunity in the quick service restaurant space and its own efforts over the next few years. It was especially useful to understand the components that will drive growth over FY23- FY28.
The strategy day also highlighted how QSR, western fast food, and organised component of the food service industry in India are expected to grow at a very healthy pace of mid-teens compound annual growth rate over the next five years.
Westlife Foodworld is in talks with McDonald’s Corporation to stagger royalty rate increases beyond FY26.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.