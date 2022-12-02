Westlife Foodworld - Vision 2027 Focuses On Meal Innovation, Omni Channel Initiative, Expansion: Dolat Capital
Margin expansion to drive profitability.
Dolat Capital Report
We attended Westlife Foodworld Ltd.’s strategy day 'Accelerating the Arches'. Westlife introduced its Vision 2027 which focuses on-
meal innovation,
omni channel initiative of – One McDonald’s,
network expansion through penetration in unserved geographies and
targeting superior business performance and operating efficiencies through execution excellence.
Key highlights of the management interaction was as follows -
Westlife Foodworld has built a very strong leadership in snacking and has cemented leadership in meals to further build on its offerings such as fried chicken, gourmet burgers and beverages. Menu innovation would remain key for further growth which would help the company to attract new consumers.
The strategy on network expansion is built around real estate competitive advantage. The company aims to add ~300 stores over next five years taking store count to ~580 to 630.
Westlife Foodworld is present across multiple touch-points: restaurant, drive through and on the go and mobile app. By 2027, the company plans to increase experience of the future stores to reach 100% from current 48%.
