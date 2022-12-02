Westlife Foodworld - Strategy Day Insights, Acceleration At Play: ICICI Securities

Westlife Foodworld Ltd.’s strategy day provided visibility towards long-term growth drivers of store throughput, network expansion and margins. It aspires to increase store throughput to ~Rs 90-100 million (implied store throughput in CY27 is ~Rs 70 million which is slightly higher than current Rs 63 million) though it did not provide a guidance on that unlike last meet.

However, consensus including us would have appreciated more clarity on store throughput growth trajectory given the concerns around the same of other large quick service restaurants.

Overall we like its strategy of-