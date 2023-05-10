Westlife Foodworld Q4 Results Review - Sustaining The Winning Streak: ICICI Securities

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. continues to deliver good performance on all key metrics. Same-store sales growth-driven revenue outperformance (14% four year compound annual growth rate versus 5% four years CAGR retail expansion) is impressive and is likely to be one of the top performance in quick service restaurant sector.

It was likely driven by relative success-

in the meal menu (Gourmet Burgers, Fried Chicken etc.), superior dine-in experience through 'experience of the future' stores (72% of total restaurants) and higher penetration of McCafe (87% of total restaurants).

Consistent performance in store through-put at 7-8% four year revenue CAGR since last four consecutive quarter is impressive. This has likely contributed towards healthy expansion in operating profit margin.

The current/guided retail expansion rate (at ~12% on existing base) is healthy. The journey of execution-driven outperformance continues to add up for Westlife Foodworld.