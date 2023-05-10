Westlife Foodworld Q4 Results Review - Performance Missed Estimate: Dolat Capital

Westlife Foodworld Ltd.’s results were below our estimate. The company delivered healthy revenue growth of 22.3% with same-store sales growth growth of 14% in Q4 FY23 on a base of 22.7% (On four-year CAGR basis, 13.2% revenue CAGR). However, the SSSG was lower compared to 22.7% reported in Q3 FY23.

The company opened 18 new stores during Q4 to take the total store count to 357. Westlife Foodworld’s store addition pace continues with 40-45 stores in FY24E and would take store count to 580-630 by FY27E.

Gross margin expanded by 370 basis points led by improved product mix and moderation in raw material inflation. Further, 150 bps decline in other expenses was partially offset by 310 bps increase in employee cost resulted in 210 bps Ebitdam expansion.

Going ahead, margins are expected to improve gradually from current levels.

We have downward revised our FY24/25E earnings per share at Rs 11.7/15.4 - 3.4/8.3% decline to factor in Q4 performance and unfavorable base.

Given that Westlife Foodworld has an attractive menu offerings targeted towards millennials and strong brand extensions like Mc Café, we believe that it would hold an upper hand against the competition. However, unfavorable base would pose challenge.