Westlife Foodworld Q4 Results Review - On Track But Expect Back Ended Returns: Prabhudas Lilladher
Westlife Foodworld Q4 Results Review - On Track But Expect Back Ended Returns: Prabhudas Lilladher

Dine-in sales momentum remains strong up 38% in Q4 FY23.

10 May 2023, 10:35 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of McDonalds french fries. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Close view of McDonalds french fries. (Source: Unsplash)
Prabhudas Lilladher Report

We cut our FY24/25 earnings per share estimates by 12.7%/8.4% on account of-

  1. 9/14 lesser stores than estimates in FY24/25,

  2. 30 basis points lower margin expansion in FY24 and

  3. 50/120 bps higher tax rates in FY24/25.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd.’s reported strong 14% same-store sales growth in a challenging operating environment for discretionary/quick service restaurant spends. Gross margins have moved up with pass through of price hikes (7% for 12 months) coupled with sourcing benefits.

Westlife Foodworld continues to gain market share across territories with menu innovations like Fried Chicken (South India), Gourmet Burgers and limited time offerings like Big Mac, Piri Piri McSpicy range.

On-premise continues to gain momentum with 38% higher sales with off-premise holding up with 5% higher sales.

We remain positive on the structural story for Westlife Foodworld given-

  1. guidance of 580-630 stores by CY27 (40/45 in FY24),

  2. excitement created with limited time launches (Big Mac, Piri Piri McSpicy range),

  3. increased traction on fried chicken and new launches like chicken wings (additional Rs 10 million of average unit volume/store),

  4. strong start in tier II/III with growth being 1.5 times than metros and

  5. likelihood of gradual increase in royalty beyond 5% after FY26.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Prabhudas Lilladher Westlife Foodworld Q4FY23 Results Review.pdf
