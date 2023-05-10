Westlife Foodworld Q4 Results Review - On Track But Expect Back Ended Returns: Prabhudas Lilladher
Dine-in sales momentum remains strong up 38% in Q4 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We cut our FY24/25 earnings per share estimates by 12.7%/8.4% on account of-
9/14 lesser stores than estimates in FY24/25,
30 basis points lower margin expansion in FY24 and
50/120 bps higher tax rates in FY24/25.
Westlife Foodworld Ltd.’s reported strong 14% same-store sales growth in a challenging operating environment for discretionary/quick service restaurant spends. Gross margins have moved up with pass through of price hikes (7% for 12 months) coupled with sourcing benefits.
Westlife Foodworld continues to gain market share across territories with menu innovations like Fried Chicken (South India), Gourmet Burgers and limited time offerings like Big Mac, Piri Piri McSpicy range.
On-premise continues to gain momentum with 38% higher sales with off-premise holding up with 5% higher sales.
We remain positive on the structural story for Westlife Foodworld given-
guidance of 580-630 stores by CY27 (40/45 in FY24),
excitement created with limited time launches (Big Mac, Piri Piri McSpicy range),
increased traction on fried chicken and new launches like chicken wings (additional Rs 10 million of average unit volume/store),
strong start in tier II/III with growth being 1.5 times than metros and
likelihood of gradual increase in royalty beyond 5% after FY26.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.