Westlife Foodworld Q4 Results Review - Highest Ever Revenue Backed By 14% SSSG: Centrum Broking

Westlife Foodworld Ltd.’s Q4 print was below our estimates; While 14% same-store sales growth was better than our projections, revenue/ Ebitda/profit after tax grew 22.3%/ 26.1%/ 31.1% YoY.

Robust omni-channel strategy assisted by menu innovation and 'experience of the future' led to 38% growth in dine-in, yet delivery sales grew ~5%.

Westlife Foodworld launched new McDelivery app in March 203 indicating 66% growth in monthly active user (up 24 million downloads). That said, trailing twelve months average sales/store moved up to Rs 66.2 million (up 32.9%).

Gross margin expanded to 71.9% (up 370 bps), reflecting restaurant operating margin at 24.5% (up 180 bp). Despite higher employee cost (up 33.8%), other expenses (up 24.5%) and royalty payment (up 23.5%), Ebitda margin came in at 16.5% (up 51 bp).

To mitigate inflation impact (milk), management remain sanguine on taking ~2-3% price hike, indicating up 100 bp margin expansion. However, guided for 8-9% SSSG with addition of 40-45 stores in FY24E.

With ~18% Ebitda margins Westlife Foodworld aims to build meals leadership through relevant menu innovation.