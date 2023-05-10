Westlife Foodworld Q4 Results Review - Ending The Year On A Steady Note: Motilal Oswal
Sales and Ebitda in line; store add continues.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Westlife Foodworld Ltd. reported a broadly in-line operating performance, supported by 14% same-store sales growth and 10% store adds. While the operating performance was robust, a slight miss in revenue and Ebitda resulted in an 11% miss in profit after tax.
The management anticipates a high single-digit SSSG and the addition of 40-45 new restaurants in FY24.
The easing commodity pressures and Westlife Foodworld’s focus on growing average unit volume are the key positive factors. This could be partly offset by an increase in royalty.
Key takeaways from the management commentary
McDonald's is receiving a positive response in the smaller cities and towns, as a result of its aspirations. Non-metro towns continue to grow at over 1.3 times on the pre-covid base.
The company typically raises prices by 2-3% annually. It did not raise prices in Q4 FY23 (it raised by 7% in CY22).
The gross margin (excluding processing fees) improved 320 basis point, as a result of the onetime volume delivery incentive, cost savings, and prior-price increases. The management does not anticipate significantly increased pressure on commodity prices.
The management anticipates a high single-digit SSSG and plans to add 40- 45 new restaurants in FY24, with a target to reach 580–630 new restaurants by 2027.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.