Westlife Foodworld Q4 Results Review - Ending The Year On A Steady Note: Motilal Oswal

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. reported a broadly in-line operating performance, supported by 14% same-store sales growth and 10% store adds. While the operating performance was robust, a slight miss in revenue and Ebitda resulted in an 11% miss in profit after tax.

The management anticipates a high single-digit SSSG and the addition of 40-45 new restaurants in FY24.

The easing commodity pressures and Westlife Foodworld’s focus on growing average unit volume are the key positive factors. This could be partly offset by an increase in royalty.