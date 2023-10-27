Westlife Foodworld Q2 Review - Poor Sentiment Hits Demand, Long Term Drivers Intact: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut FY24/25 earnings per share estimates of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. by 20.8/23.3% following disappointing same-store sales growth of 1% and 7.1% decline in profit after tax in H1 FY24.

While a bit of slackness can be attributed to high base but the impact of poor consumer sentiment and high inflation has resulted in a shift of consumer preference to other eating out options, which has impacted Westlife Foodworld.

While the company does not any inflationary pressures, reversal in demand trends will take some time. Long term growth drivers remain intact with focus on-

Burger, chicken and coffee combos and Mcsaver meals, guidance of 580-630 stores by CY27 (40/45 in FY24), menu innovations and limited edition launches from time to time, increased traction on fried chicken and flexibility of format with relevance across metros, tier-I, mid-tier towns and highways.

We estimate sales/earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 16.1%/20.4% over FY23-26E., we expect back ended returns linked to improved consumer sentiment and demand recovery.

Maintain ‘Hold’ with discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 844 (Rs 958 earlier).