Westlife Foodworld Q2 Results Review - Staying Ahead; Outperforming The Competition: ICICI Securities
Revenue share from off-premise business remains stable at 41%, while that from digital sale stood at 67% (up 30% YoY).
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Westlife Foodworld Ltd. result was soft (1% same-store sales growth, 7% YoY revenue), impacted by consumption slowdown and high-base. However, on four year compound annual growth rate basis; revenue growth at 12% is still ahead of competition (Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. at 8% CAGR). Revenue growth in both on-premise and off-premise segments remains steady (at 7%YoY each).
We believe continued thrust on aggressive discounts in meal segment through every day value offers (especially at Rs 179 popular price point) is enabling Westlife Foodworld to gain market share in the quick service restaurant sector overall.
Fried chicken is doing well in the south, while community focused new product launches helped to drive excitement amongst consumer.
Premiumisation in beverage menu, focus on cost savings and stable input cost enabled gross margin expansion. However, Ebitda margin deteriorated due to negative operating leverage. Positively, it retained all previous guidance. 'Add'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.