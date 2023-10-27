Westlife Foodworld Q2 Results Review - Staying Ahead; Outperforming The Competition: ICICI Securities

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. result was soft (1% same-store sales growth, 7% YoY revenue), impacted by consumption slowdown and high-base. However, on four year compound annual growth rate basis; revenue growth at 12% is still ahead of competition (Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. at 8% CAGR). Revenue growth in both on-premise and off-premise segments remains steady (at 7%YoY each).

We believe continued thrust on aggressive discounts in meal segment through every day value offers (especially at Rs 179 popular price point) is enabling Westlife Foodworld to gain market share in the quick service restaurant sector overall.

Fried chicken is doing well in the south, while community focused new product launches helped to drive excitement amongst consumer.

Premiumisation in beverage menu, focus on cost savings and stable input cost enabled gross margin expansion. However, Ebitda margin deteriorated due to negative operating leverage. Positively, it retained all previous guidance. 'Add'.