Westlife Foodworld Q2 Results Review - Same -Store Sales Weaker Than Expected; Outlook Improving: Nirmal Bang
Westlife Foodworld added nine new restaurants, taking the total count to 370 across 59 cities.
Nirmal Bang Report
Westlife Foodworld Ltd. results were weaker than expected with sales/Ebitda/profit after tax coming in at 3.3/8/29.5% below our estimate. same store sales growth at 1% (on a high base of 40%) was below our estimate of 4%.
With the festive season and the ongoing World Cup, we expect better demand ahead. Relatively lower same-store sales growth base of H2 FY23 will also lead to better YoY growth.
Weaker than expected results and subdued demand environment have led to ~12% reduction in FY24 Ebitda.
But there is no major impact on FY25E Ebitda forecast. We remain structurally positive on Westlife Foodworld and it remains our top pick in the quick service restaurant space.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
