BQPrimeResearch ReportsWestlife Foodworld Q2 Results Review - Same -Store Sales Weaker Than Expected; Outlook Improving: Nirmal Bang
ADVERTISEMENT

Westlife Foodworld Q2 Results Review - Same -Store Sales Weaker Than Expected; Outlook Improving: Nirmal Bang

Westlife Foodworld added nine new restaurants, taking the total count to 370 across 59 cities.

27 Oct 2023, 9:44 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>McDonalds restaurant exterior. (Source: pexels/Robi Pastores)</p></div>
McDonalds restaurant exterior. (Source: pexels/Robi Pastores)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. results were weaker than expected with sales/Ebitda/profit after tax coming in at 3.3/8/29.5% below our estimate. same store sales growth at 1% (on a high base of 40%) was below our estimate of 4%.

With the festive season and the ongoing World Cup, we expect better demand ahead. Relatively lower same-store sales growth base of H2 FY23 will also lead to better YoY growth.

Weaker than expected results and subdued demand environment have led to ~12% reduction in FY24 Ebitda.

But there is no major impact on FY25E Ebitda forecast. We remain structurally positive on Westlife Foodworld and it remains our top pick in the quick service restaurant space.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Westlife Foodworld Q2 FY24 Result Update.pdf
ALSO READ

India Mobile Congress 2023: Vodafone To Invest In 5G Rollout, Says Kumar M Birla

Opinion
India Mobile Congress 2023: Vodafone To Invest In 5G Rollout, Says Kumar M Birla
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT