Westlife Foodworld Q2 Results Review - Performance Missed Estimate; Downgrade To 'Reduce': Dolat Capital

Westlife Foodworld's revenue grew 7.4% YoY to Rs 6.1 billion in Q2 FY24– came below our estimate.
Dolat Capital Report
Westlife Foodworld Ltd.'s results came below our estimate. The company reported 7.4% YoY revenue growth with 1% same-store sales growth in Q2 FY24 on a base of 40% (On four-year compound annual growth rate basis, 11.6% revenue CAGR).
The company opened nine new stores during Q2 to take the total store count to 370. Westlife Foodworld store addition pace continues with 40-45 stores in FY24E and would take store count to 580-630 by FY27E.
On-premise business grew 7% YoY, off-premise business grew 7% YoY in Q2. Average annualised sales per store increased to by 7% on a trailing twelve months basis and stood at Rs 66.5 million in Q2 FY24.
Valuation
We have downward revised our FY24/25E EPS at Rs 8.6/12.0 as Q2 performance was below our estimate. We have introduced FY26E EPS at Rs 15.6. Though Westlife Foodworld has an attractive menu offerings targeted towards millennials and strong brand extensions like Mc Cafe, we believe that the SSSG base is unfavorable.
In line with the revision in earnings, we have revised target price to Rs 904 valuing the stock at 58 times FY26E. Downgrade to 'Reduce'.
