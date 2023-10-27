Westlife Foodworld Q2 Results Review - Performance Missed Estimate; Downgrade To 'Reduce': Dolat Capital

Westlife Foodworld Ltd.'s results came below our estimate. The company reported 7.4% YoY revenue growth with 1% same-store sales growth in Q2 FY24 on a base of 40% (On four-year compound annual growth rate basis, 11.6% revenue CAGR). 

The company opened nine new stores during Q2 to take the total store count to 370. Westlife Foodworld store addition pace continues with 40-45 stores in FY24E and would take store count to 580-630 by FY27E. 

On-premise business grew 7% YoY, off-premise business grew 7% YoY in Q2. Average annualised sales per store increased to by 7% on a trailing twelve months basis and stood at Rs 66.5 million in Q2 FY24.