Westlife Foodworld Q2 Results Review - Lower Same-Store Sales Growth Weakens Earnings: Motilal Oswal

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. reported soft revenue growth of 7% YoY in Q2 FY24, due to weak same-store sales growth at 1% (est. 5%). Revenue growth was aided by store additions.

Ebitda margin declined 80 basis points YoY, which, along with gross margin impact, resulted in a 29% YoY decline in profit after tax (35% miss).

While the current market environment remains soft, the management anticipates high single-digit SSSG and the addition of 40-45 new restaurants in FY24.

Easing commodity pressures and focus on growing average unit volume are key positive factors, which could be offset by an increase in royalty.

We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.