Westlife Foodworld Q2 Results Review - Lower Same-Store Sales Growth Weakens Earnings: Motilal Oswal
It maintains its guidance for achieving Rs 40-45 bn revenue by FY27, driven by high single-digit SSSG, 580-630 total store count.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Westlife Foodworld Ltd. reported soft revenue growth of 7% YoY in Q2 FY24, due to weak same-store sales growth at 1% (est. 5%). Revenue growth was aided by store additions.
Ebitda margin declined 80 basis points YoY, which, along with gross margin impact, resulted in a 29% YoY decline in profit after tax (35% miss).
While the current market environment remains soft, the management anticipates high single-digit SSSG and the addition of 40-45 new restaurants in FY24.
Easing commodity pressures and focus on growing average unit volume are key positive factors, which could be offset by an increase in royalty.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 Review - Weak Like-For-Like Continues To Hurt; Recovery Expected In H2: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.