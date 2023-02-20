Westlife Foodworld - Improved Execution Engine, Rapid Share-Gain Potential Keep Us Positive: ICICI Securities
Leveraging agile supply chain, centralised distribution for rapid retail expansion.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We attended supply chain familiarisation event conducted by Westlife FoodWorld Ltd. and met with the top management of Vista Processed Foods Pvt Ltd. (produces frozen products for McDonald’s) and Radhakrishna Foodland (distributes key raw materials required at McD stores).
We were impressed by the high-quality and hitech-focused capabilities of both the companies to handle backend support for Westlife FoodWorld. This enables Westlife FoodWorld to rapidly scale store expansion while enjoying the benefits of scale and cost-efficiencies simultaneously.
We like supply-chain partner’s incremental efforts towards optimisation of distribution cost by-
reducing food-miles through opening more distribution centers while optimizing frequency of supply as per store/catchment requirement,
healthy capacity utilisation of the food trucks (at 95% levels) by liasoning with delivery requirements of other brands,
timely delivery (record of 95% on-time delivery).
We believe, this shall aid Westlife FoodWorld to drive operating margin expansion.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Westlife Foodworld - Supply Chain Bolsters Growth Prospects: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.