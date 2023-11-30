Westlife Foodworld - Demand Environment Remains Challenging: Nirmal Bang
Medium term investment case remains attractive
Nirmal Bang Report
We continue to remain positive on Westlife Foodworld Ltd. considering its strong product portfolio at various price points across day parts. Also, being an omni-channel brand, the company has outperformed its peers for the past several quarters and we expect this momentum to continue.
While reduction in raw material costs is expected to improve margins going ahead for all quick service restaurant players, we remain cautious on other coverage companies like Jubilant Foodworld Ltd. and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. considering the continuing weak trends in their sales.
The stock is now trading at ~42 times/30 times FY24E/FY25E Pre Ind Accounting Standard Ebitda.
We assign a target multiple of 33 times on September 25E Pre-Ind AS Ebitda and arrive at a target price of Rs 1,045.
Westlife Foodworld continues to be our top pick in the discretionary consumption space and we maintain our 'Buy' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
