Welspun India Q4 Results Review - Green Shoots Of Hope, Retreating Headwinds: Axis Securities
Welspun India Q4 Results Review - Green Shoots Of Hope, Retreating Headwinds: Axis Securities

Welspun India reported a positive set of numbers in Q4 FY23.

28 Apr 2023, 4:37 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Towels and bathrobes manufactured by Welspun India Ltd. displayed on a rack. (Source Company website)</p></div>
Towels and bathrobes manufactured by Welspun India Ltd. displayed on a rack. (Source Company website)
Axis Securities Report

Welspun India Ltd. reported a positive set of numbers in Q4 FY23. The company reported revenue of Rs 2,156 crore, in line with our estimates (down 3.3%, YoY, up 15.3% QoQ). In Q4 FY23, Ebitda margins were at 12.6% versus 10.2% in Q4 FY22 and were supported by improvement in gross margins and moderating operational expenses.

Welspun India’s profit after tax stood at Rs 129 crore, beating our estimates (up 142.3% YoY, up 198.4% QoQ).

Outlook:

Based on our interaction with various entities in the Textile industry, we are sensing a tepid demand recovery in textiles, which is growing very cautiously as players improve their inventory management and working capital cycles and embrace the learnings from past headwinds.

We are revising our outlook on Welpsun India as its strong brand proposition and industry-leading position will help in the quickest demand recovery.

Moreover, improvement in UK and EURO FTA Agreement (combined have the same size as U.S. Market) and Welspun India’s new partnership agreement with Disney shall support demand alongside the developing domestic business.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Securities Welspun India Q4FY23 Result Update.pdf
