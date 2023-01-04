Welspun Enterprises' Buyback, A Return Opportunity In Next 2-3 Months: Axis Securities
It has come up with a buyback opportunity wherein buyback for 1.18 crore shares at a price of Rs 200 for an aggregate amount.
Axis Securities Report
Welspun Enterprises Ltd. has come up with a buyback opportunity wherein buyback for 1.18 crore shares at a price of Rs 200 for an aggregate amount not exceeding 235 cruising the tender route. This represents 14.22% of the aggregate of the company’s total paid-up share capital.
We recommend the below strategies for Welspun Enterprises' buyback:
Small shareholder (investment not more than two lacs): Reserved 15% of total tender offer-
- Scenario I - Minimum acceptance ratio is 13% when all participants tender 100% of their shares.
- Scenario II - Minimum acceptance ratio is 18% when 70% participation is assumed by small retail holders.
- We expect a Return of 2.3%-3.1% assuming the currenc market price is the price post buyback in this scenario in the next two-three months
General category (investment exceeding two lacs) -
- Scenario I - Minimum acceptance ratio is 17% when all participants tender 100% of their shares.
- Scenario II - Minimum acceptance ratio is 22% where participants unlikely to participate are eliminated from the total offer calculation.
- We expect a return of 3%-3.8% assuming the CMP is the price post buyback.
