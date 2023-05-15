VST Tillers — Healthy Q4, FY26 Goal Unchanged, Await Tangible Volume Prints In Tractor Space: ICICI Direct

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. reported a healthy performance in Q4 FY23. Net sales for the quarter came in at Rs 323 crore, up 48% YoY amid power tiller sales volume of 12,813 units (up 38% QoQ) and tractor sales volume of 1,963 units (up 25% YoY).

VST Tillers' Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 55 crore with corresponding Ebitda margins at 16.9%, up 600 basis points QoQ versus the normalised range of 13-14%. Profit after tax in Q4 FY23 was at Rs 40.2 crore, up 82% YoY.

Key triggers for future price performance: