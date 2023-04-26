VST Industries Q4 Results Review - Higher Sales From Leaf Tobacco Cut Margins: Centrum Broking
Gross margins fell by 507 bps due to higher cost of goods sold along with change in product/mix.
Centrum Broking Research Report
VST Industries Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 print was below estimates with flat revenues at Rs 3.0 billion while Ebitda/ profit after tax cut by 23.2%/21.2% YoY driven by higher sales from leaf tobacco exports.
We estimate ~11% drop in cigarette volumes given higher competition and Q4 demand was driven by regular size filter tip segment. Despite steep cut in trade discounting, gross margin cracked by 507 basis points to 52.7% due to,
higher raw material/packaging material prices,
product mix, and
higher sales from leaf tobacco.
Ebitda margin cut to 27.0% (down 801 bps) led by other expenses (up 13.7%) and employee cost (up 9.9%). In FY23, cigarette revenue remained flat at Rs 8.3 billion driven by 0.7% drop in volumes, yet leaf tobacco exports grew by 55%.
Gross/Ebitda margin reduced by 450/540 bps to 51.9%/29.5% respectively.
In March 2023 the company purchased land parcel from Government of Telangana in the Azamabad Industrial area for a consideration of Rs 3.2 billion to relocate its production unit outside city limits.
VST Industries has announced a dividend of Rs 150/share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
