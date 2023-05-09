VRL Logistics - Sale Of Bus Business Boosts Prospects; Fleet Addition To Drive Growth: Motilal Oswal

Following the recent sale of its bus business, VRL Logistics Ltd. has transformed into a pure play goods transport player that focuses on the highly profitable less-than-truckload segment.

VRL Logistics' goods transport segment's tonnage growth is expected to be driven by multiple factors.

Firstly, the addition of new branches (127 new branches added in nine months-FY23) will contribute to tonnage growth, particularly in new geographies. Branches added in FY22 and in 9MFY23 contributed ~12% of total tonnage in Q3 FY23.

Secondly, there will be an increase in the number of customers as there is a growing need for a pan-India service provider, which will contribute to tonnage growth. Additionally, VRL Logistics is likely to gain market share from smaller unorganised competitors due to increasing compliance requirements.

As of March 2023, VRL Logistics owned 5,717 units of goods transport vehicles. VRL Logistics has recently ordered 1,667 trucks for Rs 6.97 billion, as part of its fleet expansion strategy and in compliance with the vehicle scrappage policy.

This acquisition will increase their gross capacity to ~30,092 million tonne. Although the capex amounts to Rs 6.97 billion as per the list price of trucks, the actual capex is expected to be lower. Also, we believe the capex would be spread over 1.5 years and the entire new fleet would be in operation by mid FY25.