VRL Logistics Q3 Results Review - Turnaround Visible; Key Will Be In Sustaining It: ICICI Securities
Volumes in goods transport segment surged to their all-time highs while decline in Ebitda/tonne was arrested.
ICICI Securities Report
VRL Logistics Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 performance was inline with our estimates. Key takeaways:
volumes in goods transport segment surged to their all-time highs while decline in Ebitda/tonne was arrested;
goods transport business’ Ebitda margin expanded 90 basis points QoQ;
new branches added post-covid accounted for ~12% of total tonnage in Q3 FY23;
VRL Logistics reduced its debt by utilising the proceeds of divesting its non-core businesses; and
company announced buyback of up to 875,000 shares (0.99% of equity) at Rs 700/share through the tender offer route.
Looking ahead, we see VRL ticks all the crucial boxes – profitability improvement, volume growth and debt reduction. In our view, returns are likely to improve to similar levels as its asset-light peers.
