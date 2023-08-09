VRL Logistics Q1 Results Review - Weak Volumes, High Employee Costs Hit Earnings: Motilal Oswal

VRL Logistics Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue grew 10% YoY to ~Rs 6.7 billion versus our estimate of Rs 7.1 billion (-3% QoQ), primarily led by volumes. Volumes rose 10.7% YoY to 1.0 million tonnes in Q1 FY24 from 0.9 million tonnes in Q1 FY23.

Ebitda margin was at 15.1% in Q1 FY24 (versus our estimate of 16.4%), hurt by lower volumes, and higher employee costs and other expenses. Ebitda stood at Rs 1.0 billion (+12% YoY) against our estimate of Rs 1.2 billion. Weak operating performance with higher depreciation and interest expenses led to a 7% YoY decline in adjusted profit after tax to Rs 340 million for the quarter.

During the quarter, volumes were hurt by delays in monsoon in certain regions that impacted agri commodity-related volumes adversely. The depreciation and interest costs rose as VRL Logistics entered into some long-term lease agreements for trans-shipment hubs, which led to creation of Right to Use assets. The net debt rose temporarily as VRL Logistics executed share buy backs in Q1 FY24 and also had capex requirements. 

During Q4 FY23, the board had given an in-principle approval for the sale/ transfer of the 'Transportation of Passengers by Air’ business by way of a slump sale (including to related party), subject to receipt of all applicable clearances from authorities. On July 28, 2023, the company executed the business transfer arrangement for the same (effective transfer date – July 31, 2023).

VRL Logistics will receive the entire amount (Rs 170 million) during Q2 FY24.

While Q1 FY24 was muted, volumes are likely to improve in the coming quarters. VRL Logistics expects 15% volume growth in FY24 with margin in the 16- 17% range. The focus on branch additions remains intact and the company is looking to add 100 branches in FY24E. As the share of organised players is likely to grow in the coming years, the outlook appears promising for established pan-India players like VRL Logistics.

We cut our FY24E/25E earnings per share by ~13%/2% to factor in near-term softness in demand. Reiterate 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 825 (based on 25 times FY25E EPS).