VRL Logistics- Price Hike In Goods Business To Support Margins: Motilal Oswal
Sale Of Bus Business Augurs Well
Motilal Oswal Report
VRL Logistics Ltd. has recently implemented a price hike of ~5% in its goods freight business (last hike was done in April 2021). The price hike has been implemented for categories and products that form ~60% of total volumes.
The volume growth post Q2 remains robust despite the positive impact of festive season demand receding. The robust activity level is also evident from the sharp improvement in e-way bill generation for Nov-22 (up 8% month-on-month growth).
VRL Logistics is seeing a strong shift from the unorganised segment toward the organised segment.
VRL Logistics continues to focus on aggressive branch expansion in under-penetrated areas to garner more volume. For FY23, the company is on track to add 150 branches and targets more than 20% volume growth. Almost half of the 20% volume growth is expected to come from the new branches opened in FY22 and FY23.
