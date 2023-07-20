VRL Logistics - Capacity, Network Expansion To Boost Growth: Motilal Oswal
Plans to add 1,667 trucks to capture growth opportunity in LTL segment.
Motilal Oswal Report
VRL Logistics Ltd. is in a favorable position thanks to its prominent presence in the less than truck load segment, with a focus on expanding its branch network and fleet size. The company's healthy balance sheet and robust cash flow generation should help it meet capex needs for future growth.
As the share of organised players is expected to grow substantially in the coming years, the outlook appears promising for established pan-India players like VRL Logistics.
We estimate a 17% volume compound annual growth rate over FY24-25, with Ebitda margin in the 16- 17% range.
We expect the company to post a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 19%/25%/36% over FY23-25.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 850 (based on 24 times FY25E earnings per share)
