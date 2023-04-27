Voltas Q4 Review - Steep Competitive Pressures Impacting Market Shares As Well As Margins: ICICI Securities
Voltas reported consolidated Ebitda margin of 6% in FY23, lowest in past nine years and its market share has declined in Feb-2023
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The competitive intensity in air conditioners has increased considerably over past two years. It has resulted in loss of market share as well as margins for incumbents.
Voltas Ltd. reported consolidated Ebitda margin of 6% in FY23, lowest in past nine years and its market share has declined to 21.9% in February 2023 (year-to-date) versus 25.2% in FY21.
We model the competitive intensity to remain at elevated level in coming quarters. However, with correction in raw material prices, we model the Ebitda margins to recover in FY24-25.
We cut FY24-25 earnings to factor in slowdown in consumer offtake and losses of electro mechanical projects and services.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, L&T Tech, Dalmia Bharat, Nippon Life Q4 Results: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.