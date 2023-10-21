Voltas Q2 Results Review -Steady Unitary Cooling Products Performance: Dolat Capital

Voltas Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 revenue was ahead, while profitability missed estimates due to Rs 860 million provision for delayed collection in overseas project.

However, project business saw a spike of 67% YoY on a low base, healthy order book and better execution- which was encouraging.

Unitary cooling product segment grew 15% led by 15% volume growth in room AC, supported by hot weather conditions- was in line with our estimate. UCP margins expanded 40 basis points with softening raw material, cost efficiencies and better product mix.

Room AC market share as on August 2023 stood at 19.5%, a decline compared to 20.6% in June 2023 amid intense competition.

Total C/F order book stood resilient at Rs 86.8 billion versus Rs 55 billion in September 2022, providing fair revenue visibility.

Order booking in domestic/International increased 42/277% YoY respectively in Q2 FY24.

RAC inventory is at comfortable levels and early indicators suggest strong demand during the upcoming festive season. Healthy order booking, renewed focus on collection and certification should help recovery in electromechanical projects business.

Maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 898 (33 times FY26E earnings per share).