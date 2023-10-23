Voltas Q2 Results Review - Margins Contracted, Focus On Room AC Market Share: Prabhudas Lilladher
Voltas remains leader in room AC market with market share of 19.5%.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We downward revise our FY24/25E adjusted earnings by 16.6%/1.0% to factor in margin contraction in electro-mechanical projects business from delay in collections and higher overhead expenses. Voltas Ltd. continues to be a market leader and has sustained leadership position in overall room AC business with its exit market share of 19.5% in August-23 (vice versa 20.6% in June-23) driven by -
incentive schemes across sales channel,
healthy tie ups with modern trade and organised channels and
growing network of exclusive brand outlets.
Voltas also reported volume growth of 20% in RAC, despite lower consumer spend towards discretionary spend in a generally lean quarter.
Management expects good volume growth in the upcoming festive season and expects downtrend of inflation, stagnant interest rates and fulfilling monsoon season to help revive rural demand.
Voltas Beko saw a volume growth of 40% YoY, outperforming the industry. We estimate FY24-26E revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 14.9%/25.1%/35.6% with RAC volume CAGR of 12.0% and Ebitda margin of 7.8% in FY26E.
Maintain ‘Hold’ at sum of the parts based target price of Rs 909.
