Voltas Q2 Results Review - Margin Contraction In Electro Mechanical Projects, A Key Monitorable: Nirmal Bang

While Voltas Ltd.'s topline was above our estimate (+6.3% YoY) due to higher-than anticipated growth in electro mechanical projects segment, Ebitda margin was significantly below our estimate (down 374 basis points) due to loss in EMPS (profit of Rs 143 million in Q2 FY23).

Despite an unseasonal quarter for room AC plus erratic monsoon, room AC volume and value growth stood at ~15% YoY each, with an exit market share of 19.5% as at August 2023 (20.6% as at June 2023) and year-to-date market share at 19.2%.

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 880, valuing it on September-2025E earnings per share.

While we remain positive about Voltas' unitary cooling product business over the medium term, continued losses in EMPS pose risk in the near term and could continue to suppress overall margins.