Voltas Q2 Results Review - Margin Contraction In Electro Mechanical Projects, A Key Monitorable: Nirmal Bang
Volt Beko continues to post good performance.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
While Voltas Ltd.'s topline was above our estimate (+6.3% YoY) due to higher-than anticipated growth in electro mechanical projects segment, Ebitda margin was significantly below our estimate (down 374 basis points) due to loss in EMPS (profit of Rs 143 million in Q2 FY23).
Despite an unseasonal quarter for room AC plus erratic monsoon, room AC volume and value growth stood at ~15% YoY each, with an exit market share of 19.5% as at August 2023 (20.6% as at June 2023) and year-to-date market share at 19.2%.
We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 880, valuing it on September-2025E earnings per share.
While we remain positive about Voltas' unitary cooling product business over the medium term, continued losses in EMPS pose risk in the near term and could continue to suppress overall margins.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.