Voltas Q1 Results Review - Strong Unitary Cooling Products Performance Despite Erratic Weather: Dolat Capital
Continued momentum in Voltas Beko.
Dolat Capital Report
Voltas Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue was ahead, while Ebitda and profit after tax missed estimates. Despite erratic weather, unitary cooling product segment volumes grew 15%, ahead of industry growth- was encouraging.
UCP margins expanded 60 basis points with softening raw material and cost efficiencies.
Voltas managed to recoup the lost market share (sequentially) to 20.6% in June 2023 despite distressed summer in key North market and aggressive pricing by peers. However, on YoY basis, market share fell ~350 bps to 19% (average) in Q1 FY24.
Electromechanical projects reported 49% YoY revenue growth on a low base and better execution. Delayed collection in the overseas business impacted operating performance.
Total C/F order book stood resilient at Rs 81.9 billion versus Rs 53.6 billion in June 2022, providing fair revenue visibility.
We have trimmed our FY24E/25E earnings per share estimates to Rs 17.2/24.1 respectively.
Room AC inventory is at comfortable levels and festive season demand is a key monitorable. Healthy domestic order booking, renewed focus on collection and certification should help recovery in EMP business.
Maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 920 (38 times FY25E EPS).
