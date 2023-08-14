Voltas Q1 Results Review - Strong Unitary Cooling Products Performance Despite Erratic Weather: Dolat Capital

Voltas Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue was ahead, while Ebitda and profit after tax missed estimates. Despite erratic weather, unitary cooling product segment volumes grew 15%, ahead of industry growth- was encouraging.

UCP margins expanded 60 basis points with softening raw material and cost efficiencies.

Voltas managed to recoup the lost market share (sequentially) to 20.6% in June 2023 despite distressed summer in key North market and aggressive pricing by peers. However, on YoY basis, market share fell ~350 bps to 19% (average) in Q1 FY24.

Electromechanical projects reported 49% YoY revenue growth on a low base and better execution. Delayed collection in the overseas business impacted operating performance.

Total C/F order book stood resilient at Rs 81.9 billion versus Rs 53.6 billion in June 2022, providing fair revenue visibility.

We have trimmed our FY24E/25E earnings per share estimates to Rs 17.2/24.1 respectively.

Room AC inventory is at comfortable levels and festive season demand is a key monitorable. Healthy domestic order booking, renewed focus on collection and certification should help recovery in EMP business.

Maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 920 (38 times FY25E EPS).