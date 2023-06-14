Voltas - Increased Competitive Intensity To Impact Margins Over Medium Term: Nirmal Bang

We hosted the management of Voltas Ltd, to gain insights into the current business environment, demand trends, commodity cost and supply chain headwinds and outlook going ahead. The management highlighted that demand slumped at the end of May 2023 due to unseasonal rains after witnessing a strong pick-up in April 2023.

The management expects industry to grow by 8-10% in FY24 versus 15-20% earlier. It further expects pricing to remain under pressure due to heightened competitive intensity across the industry.

Voltas-Beko registered a topline of Rs 10 billion in FY23. The management expects Voltas-Beko to clock 30% volume growth and achieve Ebitda level break-even in FY24.

Overall, we believe that margins over the medium term are likely to remain under pressure on account of heightened competitive intensity in the room AC segment, increasing indigenisation levels (which will lead to a higher cost structure), commodity cost volatility and currency depreciation.