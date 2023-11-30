Voltas - Increased Competition In Room AC To Strain Margins: Nirmal Bang

We hosted the management of Voltas Ltd. They highlighted that the room air conditioner industry is expected to grow by ~15% (value terms) in FY24 and Voltas is expected to beat the industry besides gaining market share of ~50-80 basis points (unlike previous trend of 150-200 bps) due to higher competitive intensity.

Volt Beko is expected to breakeven at Ebitda level by FY25. Market share for Volt Beko (Refrigerator and washing machine) is expected to be 10% by FY28.

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a SOTP-based target price of Rs 880, valuing it on September 2025E earnings per share.

While we remain positive about unitary cooling product business over the medium term, continued losses in electro mechanical product and services pose risk in the near term and could continue to suppress overall margins.