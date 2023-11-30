Voltas - Increased Competition In Room AC To Strain Margins: Nirmal Bang
Stringent conditions in new international electro mechanical product and services orders – a positive
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We hosted the management of Voltas Ltd. They highlighted that the room air conditioner industry is expected to grow by ~15% (value terms) in FY24 and Voltas is expected to beat the industry besides gaining market share of ~50-80 basis points (unlike previous trend of 150-200 bps) due to higher competitive intensity.
Volt Beko is expected to breakeven at Ebitda level by FY25. Market share for Volt Beko (Refrigerator and washing machine) is expected to be 10% by FY28.
We maintain 'Accumulate' with a SOTP-based target price of Rs 880, valuing it on September 2025E earnings per share.
While we remain positive about unitary cooling product business over the medium term, continued losses in electro mechanical product and services pose risk in the near term and could continue to suppress overall margins.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.