Voltas - Beating The Heat With A Flair For Air: Motilal Oswal Re-Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
Earnings and return ratios to improve.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We expect Voltas Ltd.’s Ebitda/adjusted profit to report a compound annual growth rate of 30%/38% over FY23-25 supported by a recovery in margins of both electro mechanical projects segment and room AC segments and reduced losses for Voltbek.
Return on equity should be at 11.4% in FY25E versus 6.9% in FY23 (average of 12.3% over FY13-23), while return on capital employed is likely to be at 11.9% in FY25E versus 6.9% in FY23 (average of 12.8% over FY13-23).
We reinitiate our coverage on Voltas with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,000 premised on 40 times FY25E earnings per share (similar to last 10 years’ one-year forward average price/earning multiple, before losses of Voltbek) and Rs 38/share for Voltbek.
We expect Voltas to retain a market share of 21% plus over the next few years as it would continue to enjoy the leadership position in RAC segment.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.