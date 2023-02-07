Voltamp Transformers Q3 Results Review- Another Quarter Of Stellar Performance: Yes Securities
We believe Voltamp is one of the best plays for future upturn in industrial demand given its industrial focused business model.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Voltamp Transformers Ltd. reported a strong set of numbers despite a month‐long workers’ strike at its Savli facilities. Revenue growth was led by a mix of volume/realisation growth of 10%/5% YoY respectively.
Healthy operating margins aided by gross margin expansion and operating leverage benefits led to a ~450 bps YoY operating margin expansion. Order book remains strong at ~Rs 9 billion (0.7 times trailing twelve months revenue) as on Q3 FY23, providing revenue visibility for the next few quarters.
In the medium term, Voltamp sees private investments taking place in sectors such as clean energy, cement, steel, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, auto, semiconductors, electronics, textile, healthcare, data centres, logistics, industrial parks and oil refining, etc.
We believe the company is one of the best plays forfuture upturn in industrial demand given its industrial focused business model. We remain positive on Voltamp considering its strong business model,debt free balance sheet and consistent free cash flow generation (current cash plus investment ~Rs 6.4 billion).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
KEC International Q3 Results Review - Margin Trajectory To Improve Sequentially: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.