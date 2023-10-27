Voltamp Transformers Q2 Results Review- Margins Surprise Positively; Robust Growth Continues: ICICI Securities

Voltamp Transformers Ltd. reported strong numbers in Q2 FY24 with Ebitda growth of 48% YoY to Rs 688 million led by 20% YoY revenue growth and a healthy Ebitda margin of 18% (+ 343 basis points YoY). profit after tax grew 49% YoY to Rs 684 million.

We believe strong growth in service business (+122% YoY at Rs 228 million), Ebitda margin, net-cash status is likely to sustain in the future. We have an optimistic long-term outlook for Voltamp Transformers led by its industry-focus, debt-free status and consistent free cash flow generation (current cash and investments stand at Rs 8.2 billion, 17% of market cap).

Orderbook at the end of Q2 stood at Rs 8.4 billion (-19% YoY, -6% QoQ).

Factoring in the sharp improvement in Ebitda margin, we raise our earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E by 9.2%/9.5% and roll forward to FY26E. Maintain 'Add' with target price of Rs 4,955.