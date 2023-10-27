Voltamp Transformers Q2 Results Review- Margins Surprise Positively; Robust Growth Continues: ICICI Securities
We expect Voltamp to benefit from pick-up in power distribution capex and investment in manufacturing space.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Voltamp Transformers Ltd. reported strong numbers in Q2 FY24 with Ebitda growth of 48% YoY to Rs 688 million led by 20% YoY revenue growth and a healthy Ebitda margin of 18% (+ 343 basis points YoY). profit after tax grew 49% YoY to Rs 684 million.
We believe strong growth in service business (+122% YoY at Rs 228 million), Ebitda margin, net-cash status is likely to sustain in the future. We have an optimistic long-term outlook for Voltamp Transformers led by its industry-focus, debt-free status and consistent free cash flow generation (current cash and investments stand at Rs 8.2 billion, 17% of market cap).
Orderbook at the end of Q2 stood at Rs 8.4 billion (-19% YoY, -6% QoQ).
Factoring in the sharp improvement in Ebitda margin, we raise our earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E by 9.2%/9.5% and roll forward to FY26E. Maintain 'Add' with target price of Rs 4,955.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Sterlite Technologies Q2 Review - Muted; Witnessing Softer Demand In The North American Market: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.