Voltamp Transformers - Key Beneficiary Of Industrial Capex Revival: ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage
Orderbook at an all-time high.
ICICI Securities Report
Voltamp Transformers Ltd. is a key player in the transformer manufacturing space with a domestic market share of 15% (as per management), catering to diversified sectors (85% of revenue comes from private customers).
Over the years, Voltamp has developed strong relationship with clients, which has helped it have a large installed base of more than 60,000 transformers (as of March 2022) across sectors in India and overseas markets.
We believe Voltamp stands to be a key beneficiary of energy transition, private capex revival and production linked incentive initiatives of the government in the manufacturing space.
Company’s current orderbook at ~Rs 9 billion, strong balance sheet and improved outlook on profitability would likely keep earnings growth strong in the next three years.
We have modelled a revenue/earnings compound annual growth rate of 11%/16% over FY22-FY25E.
Further, pick-up in power distribution capex and investments in the manufacturing sector could lead to growth in Voltamp’s orderbook.
