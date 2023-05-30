Voltamp Q4 Results Review - Robust Performance; Decline In Order Inflow A Temporary Dampener: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Voltamp Transformers (Voltamp) reported strong numbers for Q4FY23 with EBITDA growth of 39% YoY to Rs928mn. This was led by 14% YoY revenue growth and the company’s highest-ever EBITDA margin of 21.1% (+390bps YoY). PAT grew 47.6% YoY to Rs766mn. However, order inflows were impacted due to the company’s cautious approach in the wake of issues at Savli plant (now resolved). Yet, the strong EBITDA margin, net-cash status and FCF were positives.
We have an optimistic long-term outlook on the company due to its industry-focus, debt-free status and consistent FCF generation (current cash and investments stand at Rs7.4bn, 19% of market cap). Going ahead, we expect moderate revenue growth as utilisation already reached 85% in FY23. Factoring-in the sharp improvement in EBITDA margin, we raise our earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E by 15%/13% and downgrade our rating to ADD (earlier: Buy) with a target price of Rs4,114 (earlier: Rs3,610) based on 13x FY25E EV/EBITDA.
