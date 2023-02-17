Vodafone Idea Q3 Results Review - Subs Loss Continues; Awaiting Capital For Network Upgrade: Motilal Oswal

Vodafone Idea Ltd. posted a 6% QoQ decline in Ebitda (pre Ind Accounting Standard-116) despite a 3% average revenue per user growth and a 110 basis points spectrum usage charge gain.

The Ebitda decline was a result of higher subscriber acquisition costs, increased network costs and a six million subscriber loss. Capex decreased by 40% QoQ due to its inability to raise funds.

The continued subscriber loss and a slow 4G/5G rollout (subject to capital infusion) are expected to dilute earnings. FY23E Ebitda of Rs 171 billion may not be sufficient to meet debt repayments, intensive capex needs and the ability to compete fiercely to retain market share.