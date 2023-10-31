Vodafone Idea Q2 Review - Inline Operating Performance As It Continues To Lose Subscribers: Yes Securities

Vodafone Idea Ltd. reported inline performance for the quarter. Both, sequential revenue growth and Ebitda margin were as per expectation. It reported sequential revenue growth of 0.6% QoQ, led by 2% QoQ increase in average revenue per user to Rs 142/month; while, subscriber base declined by 1.6 million QoQ to 219.8 million.

4G addition was better than expected for the quarter at 1.8 million QoQ. There was sequential improvement in Ebitda margin (up 95 bps QoQ) led by decrease in marketing cost.

Net debt increased to Rs 2.13 trillion versus Rs 2.12 trillion as of Q1 FY24.