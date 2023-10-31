Vodafone Idea Q2 Results Review - Subscriber Loss Slows Down: Motilal Oswal
Vodafone Idea continues to lose market share, partly accentuated by tariff hikes in the minimum recharge category.
Motilal Oswal Report
Vodafone Idea Ltd. reported 2% QoQ growth in Ebitda (pre Ind Accounting Standard-116) in Q2 FY24, led by 2% average revenue per user growth and a decrease in subscriber acquisition costs.
Its subscriber base continued to decline, but at a slower pace of 1.6 million in Q2 versus average 4 million loss in the last six quarters. Capex remained low as the management awaited the necessary fund raise.
Vodafone Idea continues to lose market share, partly accentuated by tariff hikes in the minimum recharge category. Its efforts for fundraise are at an advanced stage, with a confirmation of Rs 20 billion in financial support by one of the promoters.
However, the liquidity situation continues to appear bleak, given that there is a scheduled debt repayment of Rs 72 billion as of September 2024. Ebitda (pre IND-AS 116) stood at Rs 88 billion in FY24. We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
