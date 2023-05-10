VIP Industries Q4 Results Review - Margins Likely To Remain Firm: IDBI Capital
Q4 operating results in-line.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
VIP Industries Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 sales and Ebitda were broadly in-line with our expectations. Net sales jumped 27% YoY to Rs 4.5 billion (higher by 3.8% of our estimates) on account of strong improvement in tourism activities.
Gross margin expanded by 459 basis points YoY to 58% despite rising prices of key inputs. Ebitda margin increased by 511 bps YoY to 14% and Ebitda jumped 97% YoY to Rs 643 million.
VIP Industries' adjusted net profit remained negative in Q4 FY23 due to exceptional loss related to fire incident at its Bangladesh subsidiary.
We broadly maintain our FY24- FY25 forecasts. We expect sales/profit after tax to grow by 14%/19% in FY25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Review - Inline Sales; Margin Expansion On Cards: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.