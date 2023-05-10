VIP Industries Q4 Results Review - Margins Likely To Remain Firm: IDBI Capital

VIP Industries Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 sales and Ebitda were broadly in-line with our expectations. Net sales jumped 27% YoY to Rs 4.5 billion (higher by 3.8% of our estimates) on account of strong improvement in tourism activities.

Gross margin expanded by 459 basis points YoY to 58% despite rising prices of key inputs. Ebitda margin increased by 511 bps YoY to 14% and Ebitda jumped 97% YoY to Rs 643 million.

VIP Industries' adjusted net profit remained negative in Q4 FY23 due to exceptional loss related to fire incident at its Bangladesh subsidiary.

We broadly maintain our FY24- FY25 forecasts. We expect sales/profit after tax to grow by 14%/19% in FY25.