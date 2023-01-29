VIP Industries Q3 Results Review - Margin Performance Under Lens: Prabhudas Lilladher

Our FY23E-FY25 earnings per share estimates are broadly intact as VIP Industries Ltd.’s results were in-line with our estimates with revenue of Rs 5,264 million (our estimate: Rs 5,285 million) and profit after tax margin of 8.4% (our estimate: 8.4%).

We believe VIP's gross margin performance will be under radar in near term as benefits of raw material stabilisation and rising share of own manufacturing can get partially offset by slightly inferior product mix (share of mass brand aristocrat has risen to 38.2% in Q3 FY23 versus 27.1% from pre pandemic base).

Nonetheless, we expect gross margin to improve and settle at 51.5%/53% in FY24E/FY25E respectively as-