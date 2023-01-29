VIP Industries Q3 Results Review - Margin Performance Under Lens: Prabhudas Lilladher
Benefits of raw material stabilisation, rising share of own manufacturing to get partially offset by slightly inferior product mix
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Our FY23E-FY25 earnings per share estimates are broadly intact as VIP Industries Ltd.’s results were in-line with our estimates with revenue of Rs 5,264 million (our estimate: Rs 5,285 million) and profit after tax margin of 8.4% (our estimate: 8.4%).
We believe VIP's gross margin performance will be under radar in near term as benefits of raw material stabilisation and rising share of own manufacturing can get partially offset by slightly inferior product mix (share of mass brand aristocrat has risen to 38.2% in Q3 FY23 versus 27.1% from pre pandemic base).
Nonetheless, we expect gross margin to improve and settle at 51.5%/53% in FY24E/FY25E respectively as-
ocean freight has started stabilising,
reliance on China has come down (7% contribution in nine months-FY23),
new launches are finding traction (Highlander/FIFA collection in SkyBags/SmartTech travel product etc.) and
focus on premium brand Caprese (Manish Malhotra collection is launched with high price point) is on a rise.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.