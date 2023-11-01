VIP Industries Q2 Results Review - Weak Sales, Margins; Maintain 'Hold': IDBI Capital
Losing market share to other players remains key concern for VIP Industries.
IDBI Capital Report
VIP Industries Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 profitability was below with our expectations. Net sales increased only by 6.1% YoY to Rs 5.4 billion (lower by 5.3% of our estimates).
Despite volume growth of 10% YoY, sales grew only 6% YoY to Rs 5.5 billion, indicating pricing pressure. Gross margin recovered by 600 basis points QoQ to 55.5%. However, Ebitda margin contracted 422 basis points YoY to 9.7% (significantly below our estimate) due to higher freight cost and advertising spends.
Ebitda fell 26.1% YoY to Rs 529 million. We lower our FY24/FY25 sales by 4% each and lower our Ebitda estimates by 4% each.
We now value the stock at a price-to-earning of 38 times (earlier 40 times) FY25 to derive a target price of Rs 612 (earlier Rs 648) and maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock.
