VIP Industries Q1 Results Review - Weak Sales, Margins; Downgrade To 'Hold': IDBI Capital
Losing market share.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
VIP Industries Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 sales and Ebitda were below with our expectations. Net sales increased only by 7.7% YoY to Rs 6.4 billion (lower by 7.9% of our estimates) as wedding spends during the quarter were subdued.
Gross margin contracted by only 46 basis points YoY to 49.5%. However, Ebitda margin contracted 470 bps YoY to 12.6% due to adverse product mix, higher advertising spends and logistical issues (at Bangladesh plant). Ebitda fell 21.5% YoY to Rs 806 million.
We lower our FY24/FY25 sales by 4% each and lower our Ebitda estimates by 11% each.
Losing market share to other players remains key concern for VIP Industries.
We now value the stock at a price-to-earning of 40 times (earlier 45 times) FY25 to derive a target price of Rs 648 (earlier Rs 836) and downgrade the stock to a 'Hold'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Fusion Micro Finance Q1 Results Review- NIM Expansion Continues But Credit Costs Still Elevated: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.