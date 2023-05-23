Vinati Organics Q4 Review — Weak Quarterly Performance: Dolat Capital
PAT grows 14.1% YoY to Rs 115 crore driven by higher other income (up 12.1% YoY) and lower tax rate.
Dolat Capital Report
Vinati Organics Q4FY23 headline numbers came in below our estimates. Revenues saw a modest growth of 3.6% YoY (down 1% sequentially) impacted by lower ATBS volumes. EBITDA margins too saw a sequential moderation of 194bps to 30.3%. Weak performance was largely on account of lower ATBS sales which is currently witnessing de-stocking on the customer end. Iso Butylene (IB) sales also saw a sequential contraction in Q4FY23.
